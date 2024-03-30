‘Poor’ Congress seeks Rs 50k from aspirants for campaign material in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Congress grapples with a Rs 1,800 crore demand notice from the Income Tax (IT) department, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president’s letter to all the aspirants shortlisted for the ensuing Assembly election seeking a cheque of Rs 50,000 in favour of the party, has created a buzz in political circles here.

The letter from PCC chief Sarat Pattanayak also comes at a time when the party is desperate to improve its performance in the state amidst shortage of funds and scarcity of election materials.

Sources said the state leadership of Congress which is carrying out candidate selection exercise at Puri met the shortlisted aspirants from different constituencies and sought a cheque for Rs 50,000 from each of them. The sum was apparently being asked as a security fund for election material to be supplied to candidates during campaigning. Several aspirants are reported to have already deposited cheques for the stated amount.

While the decision was resented by a majority of aspirants, the state leadership defended the move. OPCC spoesperson Manoranjan Das said it was being demanded so that there is smooth flow of election materials during campaigning. “Besides, it will also help keep away non-serious aspirants,” he said.