Puri-Konark new railway line to bypass Balukhand sanctuary in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed Puri-Konark new railway line that will connect the two major tourist destinations of Odisha will bypass Balukhand sanctuary and the eco-sensitive zone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned the 32-km long railway line in February.

As per the final alignment and detailed project report to the Railway Board, the new line will be constructed far away from the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) and it will not touch the wildlife sanctuary and the reserve forest.

“The alignment was changed several times before zeroing in on the final layout. The single railway line will be built outside the sanctuary beyond its eco-sensitive zone area on mostly government land. It is proposed to be completed within two years from the commencement of work,” said a railway official.

The new railway line to be constructed at an estimated Rs 492 crore will have three stations at Poratara, Bhinguradhia and Konark. It will have 27 minor bridges, eight major bridges, two road over bridges and 21 road under bridges. The line will pass over Nuanai, Dhanua and Kushabhadra rivers.

Land measuring 215.91 hectare will be acquired at a cost of Rs 42.72 crore for the project. A two-line station will be constructed at Konark with an absolute block signalling system for smooth movement of passenger trains.