Submit bills of Central scheme after receipt of funds: Odisha government to departments

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has asked all its departments to submit bills of Central sector schemes and Centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) for drawal of funds only after receipt of funds from line ministries of the Centre and not on the basis of sanction order.

The direction came after the Finance department noticed that the administrative departments are presenting bills in the treasuries for drawal of funds only on the basis of sanction order issued by the respective line ministries without checking the position of receipt of central assistance.

Issuing a new regulation for sanction and release of funds in terms of vote-on-account in 2024-25 for next four months, the Finance department has, however, made it clear that the administrative departments can incur expenditure to the extent of 50 per cent of the provisions or the annual allocation of the line ministries, whichever is less, during April-July period pending receipt of central assistance in case of urgent necessity for continuing the schemes.