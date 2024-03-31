24-year-old Bihar native nabbed from Delhi for rape, murder of minor girl

BERHAMPUR: Muniguda police in Rayagada district have arrested one person for allegedly raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl. The accused, identified as 24-year-old Harish Ram (24) of Bihar was nabbed from New Delhi on March 26 and brought to Muniguda on Friday.

According to sources, on March 4, the girl, a standard IV student of Bainibasa village went to sleep after dinner along with her family but the next morning her parents found her missing. Unable to find her, Judhistir Kadraka, her father, lodged a complaint with Muniguda police.

On March 17, her decomposed body was located by children grazing goats in the forest near the village. The body was later identified by Kadraka to be that of his daughter.

Police reached the spot and began investigation. Though the scientific team did not find any injury marks on the body due to its decomposed state, police led by IIC, Saudamini Behera, questioned several persons from the village and also tracked those who belonged to other places but stayed in the village.