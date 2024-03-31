9 poachers held with firearms, sambar meat in Odisha's Similipal

BARIPADA: Security personnel at the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district apprehended nine poachers and confiscated nine homemade guns along with 30 kg of Sambar meat during a patrolling operation on Friday night within the reserve. Another 32 armed poachers managed to flee.

The arrested individuals were identified as Anjan Kumar Singh (28), Lugu Mahali (35), Somay Soren (28), Muchiram Soren (40), Turam Singh (35), Fakir Mohan Singh (20), Sonatan Mahali (45) from Upper Taladiha village, Raisen Murmu (20) from Khaladi village, and Mangal Singh (30) from Jamdiha village. All nine belong to areas under Udala police limits.

Regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Prakash Chand Gogineni stated that approximately 40 poachers from Upper Taladiha, Jamdiha, and Khaladi villages entered the Jenabil range within Similipal Tiger Reserve on Friday night. Forest personnel from Podadiha and Dukura ranges, along with the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF), located them within the forest during their night patrol.

Upon interception, 31 poachers managed to flee under the cover of darkness, while nine were arrested. Along with the illegal firearms, 30 kg of Sambar meat and other poaching materials were seized from the accused.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the poachers were hunting Sambar within the forest.

The nine arrested poachers have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Arms Act. They have been remanded in judicial custody as their bail application was rejected by the court.

Gogineni said further investigation is on to identify and arrest the rest of the accused.

Environmentalists have called for heightened vigilance around STR to deter poaching activities and safeguard the park’s wildlife, especially as the Pana Sankranti festival approaches. During this festival, tribal communities traditionally engage in mass hunting and offer the meat to their deities.