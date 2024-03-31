Adivasi Sangha in Odisha's Nuapada district urges BJP, Congress to nominate tribal candidates

NUAPADA: The Adivasi Kalyan Sangha in Nuapada district has urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) to field tribal candidates for the Nuapada and Khariar Assembly constituencies in the upcoming general elections. The Sangha has warned that they will support an Independent candidate if their appeal to the Opposition parties remains unheeded.

Expressing dissatisfaction with what they perceive as the ruling BJD government’s neglect of tribal welfare, members of the Sangha at a press meet on Saturday called for increased representation to safeguard tribal rights and promote upliftment. This demand for tribal representation arises against the backdrop of growing discontentment with the ruling BJD’s handling of tribal issues. “Despite promises of inclusive development and social justice, many tribal communities feel marginalised and overlooked by the ruling party,” they alleged.

President of the Sangha in Nuapada, Balakrushna Sabar, stated, “Every party has overlooked tribal leadership for the upcoming general elections. The ruling BJD has failed to field a tribal candidate in both constituencies. We urge other parties to consider our demand and select a candidate from our community. If they fail to do so, we will be compelled to field an Independent candidate and actively compete against other parties.”