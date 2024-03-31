Adivasi Sangha in Odisha's Nuapada district urges BJP, Congress to nominate tribal candidates

NUAPADA: The Adivasi Kalyan Sangha in Nuapada district has urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) to field tribal candidates for the Nuapada and Khariar Assembly constituencies in the upcoming general elections. The Sangha has warned that they will support an Independent candidate if their appeal to the Opposition parties remains unheeded.
Expressing dissatisfaction with what they perceive as the ruling BJD government’s neglect of tribal welfare, members of the Sangha at a press meet on Saturday called for increased representation to safeguard tribal rights and promote upliftment. This demand for tribal representation arises against the backdrop of growing discontentment with the ruling BJD’s handling of tribal issues. “Despite promises of inclusive development and social justice, many tribal communities feel marginalised and overlooked by the ruling party,” they alleged.
President of the Sangha in Nuapada, Balakrushna Sabar, stated, “Every party has overlooked tribal leadership for the upcoming general elections. The ruling BJD has failed to field a tribal candidate in both constituencies. We urge other parties to consider our demand and select a candidate from our community. If they fail to do so, we will be compelled to field an Independent candidate and actively compete against other parties.”
Another member, Ghasiram Majhi, who has contested for Assembly seats four times in the past, remarked, “In the current scenario, having representation in the political arena is crucial for voicing our concerns. We have relied on parties to address our issues, but they have consistently disappointed us. We believe it is time for a representative from our community to be given an opportunity.”
The BJP and Congress have not yet announced their candidates, and we are conveying to them that if they seek our support, they must nominate a tribal candidate for their respective parties, he added.
The tribal communities in Nuapada district have long grappled with various challenges, including inadequate infrastructure, education, healthcare facilities, land rights, and economic opportunities. In their appeal to Opposition parties, tribal leaders have stressed the importance of fielding candidates who can effectively articulate the concerns and aspirations of tribal population.