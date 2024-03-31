Bhubaneswar-North poised for big twist as Priyadarshi dons saffron cap

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when major political parties are burning the midnight oil to finalise their candidates for key Assembly constituencies of the state capital, BJD leader and former MLA of Bhubaneswar-North constituency Priyadarshi Mishra resigned from the party and joined BJP setting stage for a challenging contest in the seat.

The constituency, has historically been a fortress of BJD, which has been holding on to it for the last three terms. In fact, Mishra himself had retained the seat for the party in 2014 defeating BJP’s Dillip Mohanty.

In 2019, however, the regional outfit dropped him and fielded Susanta Kumar Rout from the seat. Alleging lack of acknowledgement for leaders who have worked for decades for the growth of the party and lack of scope for involvement in party activities, Mishra joined the BJP at the party headquarters here on Saturday, making it clear that he has joined the saffron party unconditionally and is ready to do whatever task the party assigns him.