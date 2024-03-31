SHG members protest Lalita Naik’s candidature in Odisha's Bhawanipatna

BHAWANIPATNA: The BJD’s decision to nominate Lalita Naik as party candidate for Bhawanipatna Assembly constituency has not gone down well with members of Mission Shakti and women self-help groups (WSHGs) here.

Protesting her nomination, WSHG members under the banner of Mahila Jagarana took out a rally in the town on Friday seeking removal of her candidature. The agitating women said neither Lalita nor her husband Dusmanta Naik, a former MLA from the seat, has done anything for Bhawanipatna which is reserved for SC candidates. Dusmanta was elected to the State Assembly on a Congress ticket in 2014.

Chayakanti Khamari, who led the protest, alleged that Dusmanta was elected as a Congress candidate yet he did nothing for development of the constituency.

“Also, when Lalita was chairperson of Bhawanipatna municipality, there was no substantial development of the area. She was in fact, also against SHG members. Unfortunately, some people are taking SHGs for granted and exploiting them,” Khamari alleged, threatening to take the protest to the grassroots if the MLA candidate is not changed.

Incidentally, several Congress activists jumped to BJD during 2014-2019 but their aspiration of getting tickets was not fulfilled. In fact, situation of the original BJD members is still worse as imports from other parties are reportedly getting better scope than them.