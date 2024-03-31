Woman power set to play a major role in Odisha elections this time

BHUBANESWAR: Women voters are set to play a major role and decide the fate of candidates in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. The fairer sex constitutes a significant portion of the electorate in the state, with their number increasing steadily in recent years.

As per the latest data of Election Commission of India, the state has 3.35 crore voters, including 1.65 crore women voters, nearly 4.37 lakh less than the number of registered men voters. However, there has been a notable increase in the registration of fresh women voters, with their numbers going up by around three per cent between 2019 and 2024.

With cohesive voting patterns and higher turnout compared to men in the previous elections, including the last three-tier panchayat elections and recent by-elections, women voters have become a pivotal voting bloc that all political parties are vying to woo ahead of the elections. The three major political parties of the state - BJD, BJP and Congress have already tailored their campaigns to appeal to this influential section. BJD has been at the forefront of implementing schemes and initiatives targeted at women empowerment and welfare.

The regional party has pinned hope on women welfare schemes like ‘Mission Shakti’, which aims to empower women financially through self-help groups (SHGs) and entrepreneurship revolution. Initiatives like Mamata and KALIA have also provided financial assistance and support to women in need, further solidifying the party’s appeal to women voters.