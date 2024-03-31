Women demand closure of liquor shops, block road in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Protesting the sale of illicit liquor in their areas, women of the villages under Kendrapara’s Kandia area blocked the Rajkanika-Kandia state highway at Deulatara village for over three hours on Saturday seeking immediate closure of shops that sold them. The protesters belonging to Deulatara, Baripada and Patana villages said a large chunk of their earnings went to waste as men and children of their families were addicted to alcohol. They further alleged involvement of the ruling party leaders in the illegal business.

“We had taken the issue to the higher authorities several times but they never bothered to address it,” alleged Priyanka Swain of Deulatara village. Another protester Swarnalata Swain said many youths of their villages have already turned into addicts and this has led to monetary deprivation in their families.

Meanwhile, Pramila Nayak who led the protest, criticised the decision of the government to open more liquor shops in their areas. “This decision will ruin our families. Unchecked flow of liquor and narcotics have further led to increase in anti-social activities in our areas. Drunkards and drug addicts are harassing people at night,” she said adding, police had turned a blind eye to their woes.

On getting information, police reached the spot and took stock of the situation. “Security has been tightened in the nearby villages to check law and order situation,” said officer of Kandia police outpost Debashis Panda.