Youth trapped under boulder for over 20 hrs in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A harrowing incident has unfolded as a 23-year-old youth is reportedly stuck amid boulders under water in the Mahanadi river of Boudh district for over 20 hours. Despite efforts by fire personnel, the youngster Sushant Jhankar of Beladula village under Kiakata police limits was not traced till the report was filed.

According to sources, late on Friday night, a group of around 15 people, allegedly a part of gemstone mafia, ventured to the bank of the river at Kularikuda to extract gemstones from a pit filled with water. During their operation, they dug the base of a massive boulder, which suddenly collapsed, trapping Sushant under the water.

Though his group tried to rescue him, they were unsuccessful. They immediately informed Boudh Fire Brigade, which even after several attempts, has been unable to dislodge the boulder and rescue Sushant.

Meanwhile, the local police have initiated an investigation into the matter and questioned several persons. This incident has raised concerns over rampant illegal extraction of gemstones, despite strict restrictions.

Efforts are underway to rescue Sushant from under the boulder in the water though the locals fear the worst. However, no official was available to comment on the ongoing rescue operation.