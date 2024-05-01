BJD leader Debi Mishra challenged by new faces in Odisha's Baramba

CUTTACK: Political atmosphere has begun picking up pace in Baramba Assembly constituency with senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra along with the party’s Cuttack MP Santrupt Misra filing his nomination in the office of the Athagarh sub-collector on Tuesday.

The interesting part, though, is the 66-year-old senior BJD leader has this time locked horns with two new faces, Sambit Kumar Tripathy of BJP and Sanjay Kumar Sahoo of Congress.

A six-time winner from the Assembly segment, Mishra has been representing the seat consecutively for the last six terms since 1995, the first being as a Janata Dal nominee and the remaining five terms since 2000 as a BJD candidate. The Baramba Assemby segment comprises 75 gram panchayats including 38 GPs in Baramba and 37 GPs in Narasinghpur.

Forty-eight-year-old Tripathy, a native of Krushanchandrapur in Baramba block, had earlier worked as a private secretary to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. After taking voluntary retirement from his job as an IRS officer in 2020, Tripathy joined BJP a year back.