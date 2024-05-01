BJD’s Dilip Tirkey files paper from Sundargarh

ROURKELA/DEOGARH: BJD’s Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) candidate and hockey legend Dilip Tirkey filed his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the party candidate from Sundargarh Assembly seat Jogesh Singh, Tirkey came in a massive rally to Sundargarh town. While he submitted his papers to Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali, Singh filed his nomination before additional district magistrate (ADM) RN Sahoo.

Citing the huge gathering of BJD supporters, both the leaders claimed that the ruling party would win the LS constituency and all the seven Assembly seats under it in Sundargarh district. The BJD would win maximum number of seats in Odisha to ensure the sixth consecutive term for Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, they added.

Congress candidate from Rourkela Assembly seat BN Patnaik also filed his nomination before Panposh sub-collector Bijay Nayak on the day. BJP’s Sundargarh LS candidate Jual Oram along with the party nominees from Sundargarh, Talsara and Rajgangpur Assembly seats would file their papers on May 2.

Administrative sources informed that so far, three candidates have filed their papers for the LS seat. Similarly, 12 candidates have submitted nominations for the seven Assembly seats till Tuesday. Besides Tirkey, SUCI candidate Justin Lugun and Independent nominee Jagabandhu Oram have filed nominations for the Sundargarh LS seat.