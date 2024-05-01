Centre eases norms but Odisha insists on autopsy reports on sunstroke deaths

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre has made it clear that autopsy is not mandatory in all cases of heat-related deaths as the postmortem findings are nonspecific, the state government continues to insist on the outcome of the autopsy to announce sunstroke deaths.

Over a dozen people have reportedly died in several parts of the state. But the state government has confirmed only two deaths and 367 heatwave-related illnesses so far.

Official sources said Laxmikanta Sahu (62) of Balasore and Nimai Charan Rout (50) of Dhenkanal died of sunstroke on April 23 and 29 respectively. Although at least 14 allegations of sunstroke deaths have been received from 11 districts, those are yet to be confirmed due to lack of postmortem reports.

Other deaths pending for enquiry sans autopsy reports included three from Balangir, two from Mayurbhanj and one each from 10 other districts.

After a study on sunstroke-related deaths last month, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had intimated the states that the diagnosis of heat-related death be based on a history of exposure to high ambient temperature and reasonable exclusion of other causes of hyperthermia (abnormally high body temperature).