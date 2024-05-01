Congress fields Biswabhusan Das from Kakatpur Assembly seat

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Tuesday announced Biswabhusan Das, who had returned to the party from BJP recently, for Kakatpur Assembly constituency. Das had quit Congress and joined BJP two weeks back expecting to be nominated by the saffron party from the Kakatpur seat.

However, the BJP decided to fielded Baidhar Mallick from the seat instead of nominating him. Das had contested from Kakatpur in 2009 election on a Congress ticket but lost. In 2014 elections, the Congress fielded Rabi Narayan Sethy from the seat. Though Das extended his support to Sethy, the latter lost the election. In 2019, Das again entered the fray as Congress candidate but failed to win.