For Pandian, by Pandian, against Pandian is the story of 2024 Odisha polls

BHUBANESWAR: Ever since he exited the Indian Administrative Service and officially took the plunge last year, the big question hanging over VK Pandian’s political ascendancy was not when; it was rather how soon.

The soon has become the moment. The 2024 Odisha elections have become all about Pandian. He has virtually become the face of the BJD after Chief Minister Naven Patnaik and the biggest campaigner of the regional party while the Opposition BJP and Congress have made him their prime target. Pandian is the singular poll issue this summer in Odisha. The BJD’s development juggernaut and BJP’s ‘vikash’ narrative have slowly receded into the background.

Pandian is not complaining though. In fact, he is basking in the attention as he hops on to the chopper from one packed public meeting to another. The 49-year-old is not only fronting the party but has also taken it upon himself to cover maximum number of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies for the BJD.

Pandian has already established a complete command over the BJD with every political action and decision of the party bearing his nod and the ministers, MPs and MLAs accepting him as the leader after Naveen but now he is positioning himself before the people as the CM’s political heir.

And here lies the catch. The Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat-turned-politician holding the centrestage of a regional party and addressing people in faltering Odia has drawn in the outsider factor and the BJP and Congress have sensed an opportunity to take the game on to the BJD.

From the much-repeated double-engine government slogan, the BJP has already changed track to make ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odia identity) as its main poll issue. The obvious target is Pandian. The BJP has zeroed in on the right hand man of Naveen as a weak link, who carries the baggage of being an outsider. It has begun to aggressively drive the message that Pandian will become the chief minister after Naveen.