Former Odisha minister Samir Dash vows to defeat BJD

NIMAPARA; The electoral battleground of Nimapara Assembly constituency in Puri District is set for a showdown between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with former minister and incumbent legislator Samir Ranjan Dash emerging as a key player determined to thwart the efforts of BJD candidate, Dillip Nayak.

Dash, who was denied a BJD ticket, has embarked on a campaign to rally support against Nayak. He held a series of meetings with various segments of the constituency, including women, youth, and minority groups, garnering support for his electoral bid. Although Dash’s exact course of action remains uncertain, he may choose to contest as an Independent candidate or endorse the BJP.

However, Dash faces criticism from locals over his failure to address longstanding issues plaguing the constituency, including problems with bus stands, the lack of sub-division status for Nimapara, and drainage issues in the NAC area.

Meanwhile, BJD candidate Dillip Nayak recently hosted a Misran Parba (inclusion ceremony), during which 500 voters from other parties pledged their allegiance to the BJD, signaling a show of strength.