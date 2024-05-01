INTERVIEW | BJD, BJP have unwritten alliance: Nabarangpur Congress LS candidate Bhujabal

A three-time MLA from Dabugam Assembly constituency, senior leader Bhujabal Majhi’s candidature as the Congress candidate from the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat had sparked large-scale resentment among party leaders over the issue of promotion of family politics. At least three of his close relatives - daughter Lipika Majhi, brother-in-law Dilip Pradhani and nephew Anama Dian - have also been fielded by the party as candidates from the Dabugam (ST), Nabarangpur (ST) and Kotpad (ST) Assembly seats. But, undeterred by these, Majhi is confident of a win. He talks to Bijay Chaki on dynastic politics, resentment over his candidature and other issues

There was large scale resentment among partymen in the district after your candidature was announced. With BJD organisationally very strong and BJP growing, what is your strategy to counter the rivals ?

This is a very wrong way of seeing things. The fact is that the BJD and BJP have done nothing for the people of the constituency even though they have been in power at the state and Centre for a long time now. People have seen through their strategy to blame the Congress for every ill in the constituency. I think their judgement will reflect the situation in the elections.

Many party leaders of the district resigned in protest as at least three close relatives including your daughter have been given ticket. How are you reaching out to the voters without support from the grassroots organisation ?

This is a falsehood being spread by detractors who were aspirants and did not get ticket. They are now raising the family issue. They should look to the past and think how their entire family had dominated politics of a constituency for years. But as the Koraput LS seat has a sitting MP, they are now trying to create problem here.