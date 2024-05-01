Mobile health unit to be deployed in gram panchayats during polls

BHUBANESWAR: With an unrelenting heatwave scorching several parts of Odisha, the state government has decided to deploy a mobile health unit (MHU) for a cluster of panchayats to attend emergency calls of heat stroke to voters and polling officials during simultaneous elections in the state.

The MHUs with one AYUSH doctor and one paramedical staff will be stationed at strategic locations for a cluster of GPs. Besides, one paramedical staff will accompany the sector officers in their vehicles along with essential medicines.

Sources said one doctor/paramedical staff will be deployed at all training venues of polling personnel in refresher or second round of training to orient the polling personnel on symptoms of heat-related illnesses and appropriate response procedures.

Air ambulance facilities will also be arranged as and when required during the elections for emergency evacuation of polling and police personnel injured in any incident. The Health and Family Welfare department has been asked to make the arrangement at the earliest. As per the instructions of Election Commission of India (ECI), a village-level worker will be deployed at each polling station location (PSL) to attend to any emergency in view of possible heatwave situations.