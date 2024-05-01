BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik owns assets worth over Rs 71 crore.

According to the affidavit he filed on Tuesday, Naveen owns assets worth Rs 71,07,78,364 including movable properties of Rs 14,05,60,364.40 and immovable inherited assets valued at Rs 57,02,18,000.

The Naveen Niwas property is valued at Rs 13.66 crore while the property at 3, APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi is assessed at a little over Rs 43.36 crore. Movable property is valued at Rs 14.05 crore which includes investment in bonds, and term deposits. A Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University, he possesses an 1980 model ambassador car valued at Rs 6,434 and jewellery that includes buttons of rubies and diamonds in silver valued at Rs 4.17 lakh.

Naveen, who is seeking the mandate of people for the sixth consecutive term in office, will contest Assembly elections from Hinjili and Kantabanjhi Assembly segments this time. The BJD supremo has opened two new bank accounts with the State Bank of India branch at Kantabanjhi and Hinjili exclusively for election purposes and he has deposited Rs 30 lakh each in the accounts.

The chief minister has shown his total annual income as Rs 92,24,900 in his Income Tax return filed for 2022-23. His annual income was Rs 19,40,240 in 2018-19, Rs 16,31,282 in 2019-20, Rs 19,70,260 in 2020-21 and Rs 89,23,365 in 2021-22. The sources of his income are bank interest, bonds and salary. He has 2/3rd share in Naveen Niwas and 50 per cent in the New Delhi property, the affidavit stated.

Naveen has no criminal case against him, the affidavit added.