NGT warns collector for not acting against illegal mining on poll code plea

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday said the Orissa Space Applications Centre (ORSAC) cannot take the plea of model code of conduct and express inability to conduct survey of and provide report on mining activities at Nihalprasad road metal stone quarry in Gondia tehsil of Dhenkanal district.

NGT’s East Zone bench in Kolkata said this when the collector of Dhenkanal filed an interlocutory application seeking four months’ time for filing the affidavit along with ORSAC’s survey report with satellite data that was necessary to assess the quantity of mining for calculating the illegal excess mining at the quarry.

The tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Santanu Bhukta, a resident of the area seeking intervention against illegal operations involving excess mining beyond the prescribed limit and violation of environmental clearance (EC) conditions at Road Metal Stone Quarry. Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani represented the petitioner. The state counsel SK Nayak also submitted a letter received from ORSAC on April 22, 2024.