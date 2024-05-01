Odisha man pays Rs 50,000 to contract killers to kill wife, three held

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri Sadar police (Korukonda) on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife with the help of two contract killers on April 27.

According to police, the accused Biplab Mondal (27), a native of MV-53 village under Korukonda limits was married to Rinku Mondal seven years back and had a son, aged five years. Biplab and his parents were allegedly torturing Rinku suspecting her to be of loose character. She had applied for divorce and was staying separately, Malkangiri IIC Rigan Kindo informed.

Suspecting Rinku to earn her livelihood by prostitution, Biplab wanted to eliminate her. He contacted two contract killers Jayant Mallick (24) of MV-26 and Dillip Sil (24) of MV-10 village and promised to pay them Rs 50,000 to kill Rinku.