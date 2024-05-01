Odisha records longest heatwave in nine years, Baripada hottest at 46.4 degrees Celsius

BHUBANESWAR: With the state bearing the brunt of a blazing heatwave since the last 15 days making it one of the longest spells since 2016, IMD officials on Tuesday said Baripada, Balasore and state capital Bhubaneswar figured in the list of top 10 hottest places in the world on the day.

While day temperature for the month of April broke all records in Baripada and Balasore, Bhubaneswar sizzled at over 45 degree Celsius. Of the 10 hottest places, Baripada stood second in the list followed by Balasore at third and Bhubaneswar at 10th. Joba in Oman topped the list, IMD sources said.

Met officials said Baripada stood the hottest in the state at 46.4 degree C which is an all-time high day temperature for the station in the month of April. The previous highest temperature of 46.1 degree Celsius had been recorded in the north Odisha town on April 21, 2010.

Similarly, Balasore also recorded 46 degree Celsius, a departure of 10.1 degree Celsius than the normal temperature and an all-time record for the coastal town in the month of April. The city had previously recorded temperature of 45 degree Celsius in April.

Capital Bhubaneswar, meanwhile, also recorded 45.4 degree Celsius, which according to the IMD, is the second highest temperature for the city in the month of April so far. The city had recorded the highest temperature of 45.8 degree C on April 11, 2016.

With no end in sight to the intense heatwave, many places turned into heat chambers prompting the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to issue advisory to district collectors to exercise adequate caution. Temperature soared past 42 degree C in around 29 stations and 44 degree Celsius in 15 stations, weather scientists said.