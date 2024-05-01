Only 196 Odia NRIs enrol to vote in these elections

BHUBANESWAR: A significant percentage of Odia population living abroad may not vote this time too. Because, the logistics for doing so still does not work out for them.

Only 196 Odias living in other countries have enrolled as overseas/NRI voters for this Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. Gender wise, 156 of them are male and 40 female. According to the World Odisha Society (WOS), which is the highest and apex organisation of the Odia diaspora worldwide, there are over a million Odias residing in countries outside India. And an average of 60 per cent of this population is eligible to vote. Official reports from the chief electoral officer state that the overseas/NRI electors had not participated in the 2019 and 2014 elections in Odisha.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, an overseas elector is not issued an EPIC and they are allowed to vote in person at the polling station on production of their original passport. This, members of the Odia diaspora said, is the biggest impediment for Odias living abroad.