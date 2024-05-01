Pranab Prakash Das files nomination for Sambalpur, massive rally rebuttal to ‘outsider’ charge

SAMBALPUR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s Lok Sabha candidate and organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das along with party’s Assembly seat nominee Rohit Pujari went out in a huge rally to file nomination papers here on Tuesday.
As they traversed through the bustling streets of Sambalpur, the two candidates showed the party’s might in the region.
Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared a video message to wish him and expressed his confidence for his victory. After filing his nomination, Das said he aims to complete the task (of winning the election) entrusted upon him by the CM.
“I am indebted to the supporters who joined me in the rally today. With the blessings of Maa Samaleswari, I filed my nominations without any hurdle and with the support of CM Naveen Pattnaik, I am hopeful of completing this task successfully,” he said.
Earlier, Das and Pujari reached the Samaleswari Temple to seek the blessings of the presiding deity and then headed to the Jail Chowk where they garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. The two leaders along with the party workers headed back to Balibandha Chowk from where the massive rally took off.
Despite the sweltering heat, the rally for the BJD leaders saw local residents turning out in thousands. From Balibandha, the rally moved towards Kunjelpada, where he stopped by to have the Sambalpur famous sweet ‘Sarsatia’.
As the procession made its way through the streets, enthusiastic chants of party slogans echoed in unison, punctuated by the rhythmic beating of Sambalpuri drums. The rally then moved through Jhaduapada, Nandpada, Hatpada, Daleipada, Municipality Chowk before reaching office of the district collector where the two candidates filed their nominations.
The atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation as supporters clad in party colours thronged the streets, holding banners and flags adorned with the BJD symbol. The rally served as a powerful rebuttal to the opposition’s portrayal of the two BJD candidates as ‘outsiders.’
Das donned a traditional Sambalpuri shirt during his nomination which was a departure from his typical white shirt and it resonated deeply with the locals of Sambalpur. Similarly, Rohit Pujari also donned a Sambalpuri shirt. The gesture was met with enthusiasm and appreciation. On the day, BJD candidate for Rengali Sudarshan Haripal also filed his nomination.