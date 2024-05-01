Pranab Prakash Das files nomination for Sambalpur, massive rally rebuttal to ‘outsider’ charge

SAMBALPUR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD)’s Lok Sabha candidate and organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das along with party’s Assembly seat nominee Rohit Pujari went out in a huge rally to file nomination papers here on Tuesday.

As they traversed through the bustling streets of Sambalpur, the two candidates showed the party’s might in the region.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared a video message to wish him and expressed his confidence for his victory. After filing his nomination, Das said he aims to complete the task (of winning the election) entrusted upon him by the CM.

“I am indebted to the supporters who joined me in the rally today. With the blessings of Maa Samaleswari, I filed my nominations without any hurdle and with the support of CM Naveen Pattnaik, I am hopeful of completing this task successfully,” he said.

Earlier, Das and Pujari reached the Samaleswari Temple to seek the blessings of the presiding deity and then headed to the Jail Chowk where they garlanded the statue of freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai. The two leaders along with the party workers headed back to Balibandha Chowk from where the massive rally took off.