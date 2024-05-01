Primary school ceiling peels off in Odisha, guardians demand action

BARIPADA; Residents of Kerkera village, within the Karanjia block of Mayurbhanj district, have voiced their discontentment after the ceiling of the Kerkera Primary School fell recently due to substandard construction work. Thankfully, the incident occurred after school hours, sparing the students from harm.

They have demanded immediate action from district authorities against the contractor.

Guardians of students studying in the school Bileswari Mohanta and Ananta Patra along with other villagers, said despite government sanction of Rs 17 lakh for the construction, the contractor delivered a structure of compromised quality. The building, completed in January, showed signs of deterioration merely three months later, with a sizable portion of plaster collapsing.

Residents alleged that the contractor used inferior materials and neglected proper construction practices, jeopardising the safety of students and teachers. They also accused the contractor of financial mismanagement, collusion between the contractor, junior engineer (JE), and other officials involved in approving funds for the project.

“We demand a thorough investigation into this matter and stringent action against those responsible for endangering the lives of our children and teachers,” said the villagers.