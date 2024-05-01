Rebellion in BJP and Congress puts BJD in pole position in Rourkela

ROURKELA: Amid the fast changing electoral dynamics in Rourkela Assembly constituency, the ruling BJD seems to be in prime position ahead of the elections.

After being denied ticket, disgruntled BJP leader Nihar Ray is all set to contest as a rebel against his former mentor and the saffron party’s candidate from Rourkela Dilip Ray. Similarly, general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) and ticket aspirant Biren Senapati, who resigned from the grand old party a few days back, will join the BJD along with his supporters.

Political observers said both these developments will certainly benefit the ruling party which is expecting to face a tough fight in the Assembly seat.

Former union minister Dilip recently returned to the BJP as its Rourkela candidate after a five-year hiatus from active politics. Sources said his return has created huge enthusiasm among his followers and simultaneously put the BJP in a position of strength against the strong BJD candidate Sarada Prasad Nayak. However, it has angered Nihar, who in 2019 had lost to Sarada by 10,460 votes.