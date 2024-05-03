Aparajita, Manmath nominations raise Odisha poll heat

BHUBANESWAR: The intense heat did not deter thousands of BJP and BJD supporters from accompanying their candidates for filing of nominations for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.

Flanked by thousands of supporters who resorted to loud sloganeering, both BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi and BJD’s Manmath Routray reached the collectorate in style. However, police had to be present in large numbers as the scene remained charged with both the camps fervently rallying behind their nominees.

Prior to filing her nomination papers, Sarangi organised multiple rallies on the Bhubaneswar-Khurda collectorate stretch. The BJP candidate was seen taking part in bike rallies of supporters at Baramunda field at around 7.30 am. After this, she prayed at Bhuasuni temple and moved in a bike and car rally.

At around 10.30 am, Sarangi took out a padayatra from Gita Bhawan ground. She reached the collectorate at around 12.30 pm with BJP’s MLA candidates in the constituency as well as leaders and supporters in thousands.

“The electrifying atmosphere itself speaks about the love and faith people of Bhubaneswar constituency have for me. As I had said earlier, people are fighting this election for me. They were donating me funds and are now joining me in thousands of number for my nomination filing. I am confident that people will remain undefeated in this elections,” said Sarangi. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her the opportunity to contest from the seat for the second time.