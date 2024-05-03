Aparajita, Manmath nominations raise Odisha poll heat

BHUBANESWAR: The intense heat did not deter thousands of BJP and BJD supporters from accompanying their candidates for filing of nominations for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency.
Flanked by thousands of supporters who resorted to loud sloganeering, both BJP’s Aparajita Sarangi and BJD’s Manmath Routray reached the collectorate in style. However, police had to be present in large numbers as the scene remained charged with both the camps fervently rallying behind their nominees.
Prior to filing her nomination papers, Sarangi organised multiple rallies on the Bhubaneswar-Khurda collectorate stretch. The BJP candidate was seen taking part in bike rallies of supporters at Baramunda field at around 7.30 am. After this, she prayed at Bhuasuni temple and moved in a bike and car rally.
At around 10.30 am, Sarangi took out a padayatra from Gita Bhawan ground. She reached the collectorate at around 12.30 pm with BJP’s MLA candidates in the constituency as well as leaders and supporters in thousands.
“The electrifying atmosphere itself speaks about the love and faith people of Bhubaneswar constituency have for me. As I had said earlier, people are fighting this election for me. They were donating me funds and are now joining me in thousands of number for my nomination filing. I am confident that people will remain undefeated in this elections,” said Sarangi. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her the opportunity to contest from the seat for the second time.
Not to be outdone, BJD’s candidate Routray also made a grand entrance of his own, opting for a more traditional way of procession to reach the Khurda collectorate. Surrounded by a sea of supporters, the BJD candidate reached the collectorate on a bullock cart to make a grassroots appeal. Earlier in the morning, Routray jogged to Lingaraj temple in Old Town to seek blessing of the Lord. He continued to jog for miles till Khandagiri and was later seen dressed as a farmer, heading on a bullock cart, to file his nomination papers. Mayor Sulochana Das and all the Assembly candidates of BJD in Bhubaneswar LS seat were present with him.
“As Paikas, we protect our land and in the free time get involved in agricultural activities. This is our real culture. I am also fighting this election as a Paika son to bring back Odia Asmita (pride),” Routray told mediapersons, on his way to the collectorate, while thanking Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for imposing trust on him and giving him the opportunity to contest from the constituency and serve its people.
Apart from the two Lok Sabha candidates, BJP candidate for Khurda Prasanta Jagadev also filed his nomination papers on the day. BJP candidate for Bhubaneswar-Central Jagannath Pradhan, BJD’s Bhubaneswar-north candidate Susanta Kumar Rout and Jatni candidate Bibhuti Balabantray had filed their nominations recently.