Bhupender Yadav predicts BJP’s victory in Odisha

ROURKELA: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday predicted BJP’s victory in Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and the rest of Odisha in the upcoming elections.
Addressing a large gathering during the nomination filing of BJP’s Sundargarh LS candidate Jual Oram and three Assembly nominees here, Yadav said during his visit to Odisha in the last several days, he has felt the wind of change blow in favour of the saffron party. The BJP would win all the 21 LS seats and also form the next government in the state.
“I know for last 25 years, the state government looted the mineral resources of Odisha. If voted to power, the BJP government would ensure that people of Odisha get their rights,” he said.
Yadav further said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Rs 10,000 crore to Odisha for provision of drinking water to all households. But the state government failed to use the funds. If BJP forms government in Odisha, all households would be get water.
Besides, there is a need for expansion of irrigation coverage in the state. “We are fighting election in Odisha with the ‘Modi Guarantee’ plank. Modi Guarantee means completing all the pending works,” he said.
The union minister said if BJD forms the government in the state, it would ensure the return of ‘Pandian Raj’. To remove it, there is a need for people of Odisha to unite and dethrone the incumbent government. “Now is the time to take forward Odisha’s pride, self-respect, culture and tradition,” he added.
On the day, a large number of BJP workers gathered at Sundargarh town for nomination filing of Jual and BJP candidates from Sundargarh, Talsara and Rajgangpur Assembly seats Kusum Tete, Bhawani Shankar Bhoi and Narsingh Minz respectively.
Jual is locking horns with BJD candidate and hockey legend Dilip Tirkey in Sundargarh LS seat. The BJP heavyweight had defeated Dilip by a margin of 18,929 votes in 2014 election.