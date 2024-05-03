Bhupender Yadav predicts BJP’s victory in Odisha

ROURKELA: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday predicted BJP’s victory in Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and the rest of Odisha in the upcoming elections.

Addressing a large gathering during the nomination filing of BJP’s Sundargarh LS candidate Jual Oram and three Assembly nominees here, Yadav said during his visit to Odisha in the last several days, he has felt the wind of change blow in favour of the saffron party. The BJP would win all the 21 LS seats and also form the next government in the state.

“I know for last 25 years, the state government looted the mineral resources of Odisha. If voted to power, the BJP government would ensure that people of Odisha get their rights,” he said.

Yadav further said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Rs 10,000 crore to Odisha for provision of drinking water to all households. But the state government failed to use the funds. If BJP forms government in Odisha, all households would be get water.