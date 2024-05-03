BJD faces tough contest against BJP’s Kulesika in Laxmipur Assembly seat

JEYPORE: The Laxmipur Assembly constituency appears poised for a fierce electoral battle, with the ruling Biju Janata Dal facing a challenge from former MLA and current BJP candidate, Kailash Kulesika.

Kulesika’s growing influence in the constituency has sent ripples of concern through the BJD camp. In the 2019 elections, Kulesika, then representing the Congress, secured 44,982 (33.85 pc) votes, narrowly losing to BJD’s Prabhu Jani who got 45,211 (34.02 pc) votes.

Despite financial constraints and a strong BJD presence in the state, Kulesika’s organisational groundwork in Congress party strengthened his support base, particularly in the ST constituency. Seeking a brighter political future, Kulesika switched allegiance to the BJD in 2022, lured by the promise of a ticket for the 2024 elections.

However, last-minute exclusion from the candidate list prompted his defection to the BJP, a move that has altered the electoral equations in the region.

Kulesika’s grassroots networks, particularly in Bandhugaon, Narayanpatana, Dasmantpur, and Laxmipur blocks, coupled with his experience and organisational prowess, have made him a strong candidate of the BJP. Moreover, there is palpable discontent among BJD supporters over the party’s decision to overlook Kulesika, making it challenging for Prabhu Jani to secure their backing.

The magnitude of Kulesika’s influence was evident during his nomination filing roadshow in Koraput, where over 10,000 supporters from distant areas rallied in solidarity with the BJP candidate.

Political analysts believe that countering Kulesika’s momentum will be no easy task for the BJD, especially given his insider knowledge of the party’s strategies for the constituency.

BJD supporters, however, remain optimistic, citing the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Rayagada on May 4 as a potential game-changer. They believe that the CM’s presence will help mitigate Kulesika’s influence and bolster support for Prabhu Jani’s candidacy.