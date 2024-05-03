No compensation for railway trespassing deaths: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: Dismissing a batch of petitions, the Orissa High Court has held that though the Railways implement safety measures and regulations to prevent accidents, individuals who trespass on railway tracks are ultimately responsible for their own safety.

The batch of 19 petitions involved cases relating to deaths that occurred between 2012 and 2023 while crossing the railway track. The petitioners sought direction to the railway authorities to pay compensation against the unnatural death of their kin in a railway accident.

The single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi on Tuesday said, the railway tracks are designed for the safe passage of trains and not intended for pedestrian use.

“The evidence presented indicated that the deceased individuals perished as a result of being struck by a train while traversing the railway tracks. While the petitioners did not contest this fact, their counsels failed to substantiate any claims regarding the negligence of the railway authorities. Instead, they relied solely on appeals for the court’s sympathy,” Justice Panigrahi observed.