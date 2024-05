NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the transfer of commissioner-cum-secretary of Mission Shakti department Sujata Karthikeyan to a non-public dealing department with immediate effect. Sujata is the wife of 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian.

Sources in the ECI confirmed The New Indian Express that the action was taken following a complaint by the BJP regarding alleged misuse of public office and authority by the officer.

Earlier in the day, the BJP had moved the poll panel accusing Sujata of misusing her position to influence voters through Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme for electoral gains of BJD. In its complaint, the BJP alleged the Mission Shakti department was being misused by the ruling dispensation to influence voters to vote for BJD in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

As part of its charter of duty, the department promotes various women self help groups (SHGs) and provides gainful activities to its members by providing credit, market linkage and other financial benefits with a budget running into thousands of crores.