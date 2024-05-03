Odisha: Five arrested, CISF constable axed for negligence of duty

PARADIP: Police on Wednesday busted a racket that was illegally lifting coal from within a prohibited area of Paradip Port and arrested five persons in this connection besides suspending a CISF constable for negligence of duty.

On April 29, three trucks had entered the prohibited zone within the port to unload iron ore. Though the trucks were to leave without any cargo, sources said, around 30 to 35 metric tonne of coal was loaded on each of them. The vehicles then left through the port gate without proper checking or transit passes.

Later acting on an intel, police patrolling the port town chased the vehicles. While two vehicles managed to escape, one was detained at Atharbanki and its driver Kamal Seikh arrested. During interrogation, Seikh confessed to transporting the stolen coal to Manguli in Cuttack besides revealing the names of his accomplices.

Seikh was from Mirzapur in Jharkhand while his aides were identified as Galib Hasim and Rakesh Panda of Jajpur, Barada Behera of Kendrapara, and Subhransu Sekhar Mohanty from Cuttack. The suspended CISF constable is Amit Lakra.

President of Jagannath Truck Owners Association Rakesh Jena said the trucks had loaded coal without obtaining proper loading slip from local truck associations. “The truck did not have a waybill or other necessary documents for transporting cargo from the port. Local unscrupulous transport agencies are using outside trucks for illegal transport of coal and other cargo because they offer lower rates,” he added.