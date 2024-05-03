Odisha: Furnace explosion in KJS Ahluwalia plant leaves 10 injured

KEONJHAR/BARBIL: At least 10 workers sustained grievous burn injuries following an explosion in one of the furnaces of KJS Ahluwalia Steel Plant on Thursday evening.

Four of the injured were critical and shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Sources said an explosion took place in induction furnace number -1 of the plant and molten iron spilled on the workers who were present under it. The plant is situated in Barapada area within Rugudi police limits.

The injured workers were immediately rushed to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital and four of them were later shifted to SCB. Dr Pradeep Kumar Naik, a senior specialist in Department of Surgery, confirmed that four persons were critically injured in the accident which took place at about 4.45 pm.

Police sources said the injured workers are natives of different states like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam. Deputy director and assistant director of Directorate of Factories and Boilers visited the spot to investigate the matter.

“The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Initial investigation revealed about eight workers sustained injuries due to the explosion. Further probe into the matter is continuing,” said DIG, Niti Shekhar.

Odisha Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot but things did not get worse as the incident did not trigger any fire accident.

The incident has raised concerns about safety of the workers in the plant. In January this year, an explosion had occurred in induction furnace-2 of the same plant.