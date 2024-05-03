Odisha police block 292 offensive posts related to elections

BHUBANESWAR: In the run up to general elections, Odisha Police’s social media monitoring cell has blocked 292 offensive posts. The content was posted by supporters of various political parties on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.

The social media cell sent 289 requests to Facebook to take down/remove offensive content. Of them, 181 posts have already been taken down/removed by Meta, which owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and others. The cell had sent 190 requests to Meta to take down/remove offensive content posted on Instagram. Around 110 posts have been taken down/removed from the photo and video sharing social networking platform.

Similarly, the social media cell had approached YouTube urging to take down three contents. One of them has already been taken down/removed by Google.

Sources said more than 275 handles on various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X, Reddit and others are under the surveillance of Odisha Police’s social media cell and action will be initiated against those violating the law. Police have registered two cases since March 16 and arrested one person while another was served a notice under section 41-A of CrPC.