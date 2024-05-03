Sea of crowd turns up for Dharmendra Pradhan’s nomination

SAMBALPUR: Amidst a sea of cheering supporters, Union Minister and BJP’s candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Dharmendra Pradhan embarked on a massive roadshow to file his nomination papers here on Thursday.

Pradhan’s convoy, adorned with party banners and saffron flags, was surrounded by thousands of enthusiastic locals and party workers who shouted slogans like ‘Abki bar, 400 par’ and ‘Ethara darkar BJP sarkar’. As thousands of people rallied in support of the union minister, it was evident that Pradhan through his rigorous and proactive campaigning in the last few months, had managed to find a place in the heart of voters, earning him a formidable reputation of being a dynamic and effective leader.

Before the roadshow, Pradhan visited the Hanuman temple at Green Park and also offered prayers to Goddess Samaleswari. Accompanied by BJP candidates from Sambalpur and Rengali Assembly seats Jay Narayan Mishra and Nauri Naik, he led the huge rally from Samaleswari temple as local artistes performed in the front. The rally showcased the art, culture and tradition of Sambalpur.

The procession traversed through Ramjigudi, Balibandha, Kunjelpada, Jharduapada, Nandpada, Daleipada and Municipality chowk before reaching the district collector’s office. After reaching the collectorate, Pradhan submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer in presence of four proposers.