Sea of crowd turns up for Dharmendra Pradhan’s nomination

SAMBALPUR: Amidst a sea of cheering supporters, Union Minister and BJP’s candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Dharmendra Pradhan embarked on a massive roadshow to file his nomination papers here on Thursday.
Pradhan’s convoy, adorned with party banners and saffron flags, was surrounded by thousands of enthusiastic locals and party workers who shouted slogans like ‘Abki bar, 400 par’ and ‘Ethara darkar BJP sarkar’. As thousands of people rallied in support of the union minister, it was evident that Pradhan through his rigorous and proactive campaigning in the last few months, had managed to find a place in the heart of voters, earning him a formidable reputation of being a dynamic and effective leader.
Before the roadshow, Pradhan visited the Hanuman temple at Green Park and also offered prayers to Goddess Samaleswari. Accompanied by BJP candidates from Sambalpur and Rengali Assembly seats Jay Narayan Mishra and Nauri Naik, he led the huge rally from Samaleswari temple as local artistes performed in the front. The rally showcased the art, culture and tradition of Sambalpur.
The procession traversed through Ramjigudi, Balibandha, Kunjelpada, Jharduapada, Nandpada, Daleipada and Municipality chowk before reaching the district collector’s office. After reaching the collectorate, Pradhan submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer in presence of four proposers.
Addressing the crowd after his nomination, Pradhan said, “With the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Samaleswari, I feel fortunate to have been able to file my nomination as the BJP candidate from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. The participation of such a massive number of people in the roadshow has boosted my confidence.”
He said considering the current political atmosphere in Odisha, this roadshow has shown the signs of change. During the 24 years of BJD’s rule, people have been deprived of basic facilities. There is public outrage against the local government over issues like drinking water, education, health and employment.
“Narendra Modi will be the prime minister of the country for the third time. There will be an alternate government in Odisha which will bring change, and protect the identity of Odia people. With Maa Samalei’s blessings, the BJP will win more than 400 seats in the country and form the government in Odisha this time,” he said.
“Entire Odisha is my family and Sambalpur is my home. I am a candidate from Sambalpur and I will share its happiness and sorrow. I will always be at the forefront to serve Odisha and Sambalpur,” Pradhan added.