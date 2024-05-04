After five years, elephant census to be held in Odisha from May 22

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will conduct the elephant census in the state from May 22 to 24 after a gap of seven years.

Official sources in the Forest and Environment department said the All Odisha Elephant Estimation 2024 will be taken up across 43 divisions using direct count method and process for the same has been set in motion.

The last jumbo census in the state had been undertaken way back in 2017, in which Odisha had recorded a total head count of 1,976, a marginal rise from the previous census figure of 1,954 in 2015.

The department could not take up the exercise thereafter for multiple reasons, including cyclone Fani in May, 2019 and subsequent outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, rampant poaching, including in protected areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve, however, triggered apprehensions on the protection measures for the elephants necessitating the head count exercise for preparation of a better conservation plan.