BJD seeks action against IFS officer for poll code violation

Patra said, Binay was the officer on special duty (OSD) of the Union Minister from 2014 to 2019 when the latter was in-charge of Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry. He continues to keep both professional and personal relationship with the minister which violates different sections of Representation of the People Act, 1951, Patra said.

The BJD leader alleged the IFS officer took leave for nearly a month and landed in Sambalpur. He is not only staying in the house where the BJP candidate is presently accommodated but is also looking after his campaign, he said.

Demanding immediate verification of Binay’s phone calls and tracking of his movements, Patra said the ECI should enquire into his purpose of visit to Sambalpur, where he is staying and what he is doing. “After a thorough investigation, the ECI must take appropriate action as per rules against the IFS officer to ensure free, fair and transparent elections,” he added.

The IFS officer could not be contacted for his comment.