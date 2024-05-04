BJD seeks action against IFS officer for poll code violation

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra on Friday sought action against IFS officer Binay Srikant Pradhan for allegedly campaigning for Union Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dharmendra Pradhan.
This came a day after senior BJP leaders moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Mission Shakti secretary Sujata Karthikeyan accusing her of misusing authority. Addressing mediapersons, Patra said Binay, who is presently posted at the Indian consulate general in New York, has been actively involved in campaign of Pradhan.
“This is in clear violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) and the guidelines issued by ECI. He also violated the government service rules. The chief election commissioner, union cabinet secretary and secretary of External Affairs were informed about it on April 24. But no action has been taken yet,” he said.
Patra said, Binay was the officer on special duty (OSD) of the Union Minister from 2014 to 2019 when the latter was in-charge of Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry. He continues to keep both professional and personal relationship with the minister which violates different sections of Representation of the People Act, 1951, Patra said.
The BJD leader alleged the IFS officer took leave for nearly a month and landed in Sambalpur. He is not only staying in the house where the BJP candidate is presently accommodated but is also looking after his campaign, he said.
Demanding immediate verification of Binay’s phone calls and tracking of his movements, Patra said the ECI should enquire into his purpose of visit to Sambalpur, where he is staying and what he is doing. “After a thorough investigation, the ECI must take appropriate action as per rules against the IFS officer to ensure free, fair and transparent elections,” he added.
The IFS officer could not be contacted for his comment.