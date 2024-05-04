CM chose non-Odia officer to lead BJD, says Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister and BJP candidate for Sambalpur parliamentary constituency Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik for choosing a non-Odia bureaucrat to lead the party.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday in the midst of a gruelling election campaign, Pradhan said BJP decided to make ‘Odia Asmita’ a major poll plank to caution people of the state that unethical, undemocratic and unconstitutional attempts are being made to promote a bureaucrat-turned-politician from outside Odisha to be the power centre and decide the fate of people.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting ‘Odia Asmita’ as the agenda for the 2024 elections and requesting people of the state to give BJP a chance as the BJD government has kept Odisha underdeveloped despite being abundant in natural resources,” he added.

Replying to a query on why Odia identity and Odia pride has suddenly come into play before the 2024 elections when such issues were not part of the poll agenda in 2009 and 2014, he said, the chief minister was then in full command of the state government and his party. “He had not made an attempt for back door entry of a non-Odia bureaucrat to lead the state,” Pradhan said.

Without naming VK Pandian, Pradhan said the former bureaucrat has everything under his command to assault the rich cultural and religious heritage of the state.