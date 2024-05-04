Congress’ loss could be double gain for BJP in Talsara Assembly segment

ROURKELA: Congress’ loss appears to be BJP’s gain in Sundargarh district after the grand old party in a suicidal decision dumped former India hockey captain Prabod Tirkey and the BJP lost no time to make him its minority face.

Declared as Congress candidate from Talsara Assembly constituency (AC), Prabod had started campaign when he was unceremoniously replaced with a lesser-known new entrant Debendra Bhitiria, a man from the dominant Bhuiyan tribal community. It is believed the Congress did so with an eye to getting Bhuiyan votes.

The rocky start to the new career of the political greenhorn has come as a boon for the BJP as Prabod (39), a tribal Christian, has now turned its face helping the saffron party to cosy up with minority voters.

Prabod campaigning for the BJP assumes much significance in the backdrop of the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency conservatively accounts for between 2.85 lakh to 3.15 lakh Christian voters out of the total 15.67 lakh registered voters.

Moreover, Sundargarh district’s affinity for hockey, especially among the tribal Christians, is key to Prabod helping the BJP neutralise the BJD’s Dilip Tirkey effect. In fact, BJD had fielded the hockey legend and Hockey India president Dilip as its Sundargarh LS candidate for its huge pull among the Christian community.