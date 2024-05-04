Setback to Congress in Odisha's Puri: 'No moola', says Sucharita Mohanty as she withdraws from electoral race

BHUBANESWAR: In a major setback to Congress ahead of polls, party's Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sucharita Mohanty has announced her withdrawal from the electoral race, returning her ticket for the parliamentary constituency, Mohanty attributed her decision to a lack of funds and what she perceives as nomination of weaker candidates in some seats across the seven Assembly segments.

"I have returned the ticket because the party was not able to fund me. Another reason is that in some of the seats in 7 Assembly segments, winnable candidates have not been given the ticket. Instead, some weak candidates got the ticket. I couldn't contest", she said.

In a letter addressed to AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Mohanty expressed her greivance over the denial of funding from the party, stating that it severely hampered the Congress's campaign efforts in Puri.

Despite launching a crowdfunding campaign and attempting to minimize campaign expenses, Mohanty failed to secure sufficient funds, leading her to seek support from the party's central leadership, which she claims was not forthcoming.