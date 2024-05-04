EAM Jaishankar to visit Odisha on May 4

BHUBANESWAR: With only 10 days left for Odisha’s first phase election to Lok Sabha and Assembly, the BJP has lined up its star campaigners to undertake an aggressive campaign in the state.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is coming on a two-day visit to the state beginning Saturday.

He is scheduled to meet editors of various media houses and later intellectuals on May 4 in Bhubaneswar. The next day he will interact with party workers in Cuttack, said state BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra. This will be the first visit of Jaishankar to Odisha. National president of BJP JP Nadda is also coming on May 5.

He is scheduled to meet party leaders in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. This will be the second visit of Nadda within a week.