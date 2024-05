BARIPADA: Khunta police in Mayurbhanj district on Friday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in looting a mobile shop on April 25.

The accused were identified as Amarjit Pradhan (22) of Dahisahi under Kaptipada police limits of Mayurbhanj district, Shiba Das (19) and Prithyiraj Patra (21) both from Bidhyadharpur village, Dibyaranjan Behera (23) of Mukhura and Nasim Khan (20) of Haripaur village - all from Remuna police limits in Balasore district.

Kaptipada SDPO Sarthak Ray said the gang broke into the mobile shop through the side wall and stole mobile phones along with related accessories in the wee hours of April 25. The shop owner Manoranjan Behera, a native of Chaturshila village found the theft when he opened his shop the next morning.

He immediately informed the Khunta police station and lodged an FIR over stealing of mobile and other accessories from his shop.

Based on his complaint, police registered a case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and arrested the five accused.

During the search, police seized various stolen items including two tablets, 21 mobile phones of different brands, 15 feature phones, one CCTV camera, five bluetooth devices and other accessories from their possession.

They were produced in the court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.