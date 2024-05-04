Headache for BJP as rebel party leader Nihar Ray files nomination from Rourkela Assembly seat

ROURKELA: In a blow to the BJP, rebel leader Nihar Ray filed his nomination against the party’s official candidate from Rourkela Assembly seat Dilip Ray on Friday.

After visiting Singhasani temple at Udit Nagar, Nihar marched to the Panposh sub-collector’s office in an impressive rally and submitted his papers to the returning officer. The turnout at Nihar’s rally was larger-than-expected and surprised both poll pundits and voters. Political observers said if the crowd turnout at Nihar’s rally actually converts into votes, it would be real trouble for the BJP camp.

In a damage control exercise, BJP insiders claimed it was a paid crowd and the show of strength by Nihar was superfluous. More than half of the youths who participated in Nihar’s procession had also attended the nomination rallies of BJP and BJD.

BJP’s Odisha spokesperson Dhiren Senapati said the party’s decision to nominate Dilip as its Rourkela candidate was taken by the state and central election committees. As a committed and discipline party member, Nihar should have accepted him. It is unfortunate that he chose to go against the party decision.

A state executive committee member of the BJP, Nihar had contested the 2019 election from Rourkela seat and polled over 50,000 votes. But he lost to BJD candidate Sarada Nayak by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Nihar said he strengthened the BJP’s organisation in Rourkela with hard work and his nomination is a fight against the injustice meted out to him by the party.

BJP sources said in the event of Nihar not withdrawing his nomination on May 6, he along with two former mandal presidents Tubu Goswami and Harbinder Singh would be suspended from the saffron party.