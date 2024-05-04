Odisha MLA Nayak to fight as Independent from Bari Assembly seat

JAJPUR: BJP leader and former MLA Debasis Nayak on Friday announced to fight the upcoming Assembly elections as an Independent candidate from Bari Assembly seat.

The four-time legislator from Bari announced his decision on social media platforms a day after the BJP denied him ticket from the Assembly seat.

On Thursday, BJP nominated Umesh Chandra Jena as its candidate from Bari. Umesh had unsuccessfully contested from the seat on a Congress ticket in 2019 election. However, he later quit the grand old party and joined BJP last year.

In a post on social media, Nayak said, “People of Bari are my strength. Party is not paramount for me. I will contest the election to serve the people.” Once a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Nayak was successfully elected as a BJD candidate in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He also served as the minister of Sports and Youth Services.