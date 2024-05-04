Odisha MLA Soumya finally makes up his mind, to contest from Ghasipura as Independent candidate

BHUBANESWAR: Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik on Friday said he will fight the Assembly election from Ghasipura as an Independent candidate.

While many wondered why Soumya did not join BJP, he announced his next move after a public meeting in Ghasipura, one of the Assembly constituencies of Keonjhar district. “I took the decision to contest from Ghasipura following requests from people of the constituency,” Soumya said.

He had hinted on April 30 of getting an offer from the BJP to contest from the seat. Soumya had previously shared with media that several people pressured him to contest the election. However, the BJP on Thursday nominated Shambhunath Rout from the seat. Senior BJP leader and three-time MP from Balasore Kharabela Swain also announced to contest from the parliamentary constituency as an Independent after his request for nomination from the seat was turned down by the party.

Asserting he will win as the official candidate of BJP is quite unpopular in the constituency, Swain said he is confident that the party will take him under its fold after the elections.