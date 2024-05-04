Odisha police step up enforcement for elections

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure free and peaceful polls, the city police has initiated 901 proceedings against 4,275 anti-socials under section 107 of CrPC . Of them, 2,179 have been bound down.
Police have initiated proceedings against 171 habitual offenders under section 110 CrPC and about 126 have been bound down till date.
Section 107 of CrPC authorises a magistrate to order an anti-social to agree to a bond which asks him to maintain peace for a prescribed period. Section 110 CrPC is security for good behaviour of habitual offenders.
Police have enhanced enforcement to check transportation of illicit liquor, ganja and brown sugar, illegal cash, arms and ammunition, among other things. At least 580 kg ganja and 1,267 gm brown sugar have been seized and 61 peddlers arrested. Police have seized five illegal firearms along with 24 ammunition and arrested two persons.
Holders of 953 licensed guns have deposited their weapons in police stations. Around 279 more guns are in the process of getting deposited. Police said out of 1,117 booths, 149 have been identified as critical. One company of CAPF and local police are conducting flag marches in critical areas to instill a sense of confidence among the voters.
Steps will be taken to set up webcasting in all critical booths. Flying squads comprising magistrates, police and static surveillance teams (SST) have been deployed to check movement of cash, liquor, drugs and other illegal articles.
The Commissionerate Police will further intensify blocking and checking, set up nakas at strategic places to detect illegal transportation of cash during election process, said a police officer.