Odisha police step up enforcement for elections

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure free and peaceful polls, the city police has initiated 901 proceedings against 4,275 anti-socials under section 107 of CrPC . Of them, 2,179 have been bound down.

Police have initiated proceedings against 171 habitual offenders under section 110 CrPC and about 126 have been bound down till date.

Section 107 of CrPC authorises a magistrate to order an anti-social to agree to a bond which asks him to maintain peace for a prescribed period. Section 110 CrPC is security for good behaviour of habitual offenders.

Police have enhanced enforcement to check transportation of illicit liquor, ganja and brown sugar, illegal cash, arms and ammunition, among other things. At least 580 kg ganja and 1,267 gm brown sugar have been seized and 61 peddlers arrested. Police have seized five illegal firearms along with 24 ammunition and arrested two persons.