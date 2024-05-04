Opposition does not want state’s progress: Odisha 5T chairman Pandian

BERHAMPUR: BJD leader and 5T chairman VK Pandian on Friday tore into the Opposition political parties and said they are conspiring to derail the development process of Odisha for their narrow interests.

Pandian was addressing an election campaign at Bhanjanagar Assembly segment which though comes under Ganjam district but is part of Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency. Accompanied by Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta and Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukh, the BJD star campaigner urged the voters to hand huge margins of victory to the BJD candidates in the ensuing polls.

While Samanta is seeking re-election from Kandhamal Parliamentary seat, Arukh has been representing Bhanjanagar Assembly constituency (AC) since 1995.

Criticising the Opposition, Pandian said the parties are hatching a conspiracy to stop Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Mission Shakti programmes and even prevented the women members of SHGs to go to Dubai.

“The BJD believes in work, and not in rhetoric. But Opposition is conspiring to stop all development work in Odisha. The Opposition parties are fundamentally anti-development,” said Pandian adding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is keen to make Odisha prosperous.

“I call the Opposition to come and see the unwavering support and love people have for Naveen Babu. The huge gathering despite the scorching heat will give them a sense of the people’s affection for the chief minister”, said Pandian.