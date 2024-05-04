Orissa HC rejects bail pleas of three RTI activists for spreading fake news

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Right to Information (RTI) activists accused of spreading fake news related to the deployment of police personnel for the protection of VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T and close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The three RTI activists - Pradip Pradhan, Prakash Dash and Srikant Pakal had filed anticipatory bail applications after cases were registered against them for allegedly committing forgery by using forged documents to spread fake news at the Saheed Nagar police station in Bhubaneswar on April 2.

The number of police personnel deployed around Pandian was unusually as high as 74, the trio had informed at a press conference in Bhubaneswar on March 30. The information was obtained by exercise of RTI Act, it was claimed. But the state police administration had immediately dismissed the claim stating that no such reply was supplied to any RTI applicant.