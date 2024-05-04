Poll fever grips Cuttack as bigwigs file nominations

CUTTACK: Several rallies were taken out in the city on Friday several heavyweight candidates including BJP’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, BJD’s Santrupt Misra and Samrudha Odisha’s Minati Patnaik, known for giving away her property worth Rs 1 crore to a rickshaw puller, filing their nominations for Cuttack Parliamentary constituency.

Mahtab, rode pillion on a bike and arrived at the returning officer and district collector Arindam Dakua’s office along with a handful of supporters. “This election will certainly be a fight for ‘Odia Asmita’. The BJP has already announced and promised financial assistance to women through welfare schemes and pensions. Along with development, there is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee. The problems of Cuttack district like lack of industries, cold storages and defunct sugar mills, will be addressed. The fight is for a double-engine government and to protect Odia Asmita,” Mahtab told mediapersons after filing his nomination.

Santrupt, however, arrived at the office in a huge workers’ rally from Biju Patnaik Park and filed his nomination in the presence of Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantaray, CMC Mayor Subhas Singh, Barabati-Cuttack MLA candidate Prakash Behera.

“Development and transformation work undertaken by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his popularity are reflected in each household of Cuttack. It will help me winning the election with a huge margin,” said Misra to mediapersons after filing his nomination.

Minati of Sutahat locality, who moved by love and affection shown by a rickshaw puller and his family had adopted him and gifted him all her jewellery, land and residential building worth Rs 1 crore in 2021, has also filed her nomination for contesting as a candidate of Samruddha Odisha.